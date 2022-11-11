UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 18ºC; slight conditions at sea

Authorities issued red and yellow fog alerts to residents on Wednesday morning as horizontal visibility across the country continues to drop
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
It will be cloudy Eastward which might be convective by afternoon over the mountains.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 37ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and in 34ºC Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly and Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to a speed of 35km/hr.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
