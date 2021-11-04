UAE weather: Temperatures to decrease; rains forecast

Parts of the city may experience light showers on Thursday and Friday

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 2:14 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 2:15 PM

Weather fluctuations can be expected in the UAE, as the country is likely to be affected by rains, cooler temperatures and fog formations in the coming days.

In its latest weather report on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country is experiencing a surface low pressure extending from the northeast, accompanied by an upper trough with cold air mass, which causes the flow of water vapour.

Officials noted that some local convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern areas, with a probability of light rain by Thursday and Friday.

“From Saturday to Monday, the amount of clouds will increase over the sea and islands and some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall at intervals. Temperatures will tend to decrease gradually,” said the NCM report.

“It is also expected that there will be calm weather conditions during the night and morning, with increased humidity over the interior areas. It is therefore possible that fog or mist will form over limited areas, especially on Friday and Saturday.”

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be humid by morning and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas – with chance of rainfall especially over Northern and Eastern areas, the report said.

Residents can also expect south-easterly, becoming north-westerly, light to moderate winds at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, said the NCM.