UAE weather: Temperatures, humidity to soar in the month of July

Mercury to hit a maximum of 43.8°C and a minimum of 29.1°C

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 2:26 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 3:13 PM

The maximum temperature for the month of July will be 43.8°C while the minimum temperature will be 29.1°C, according to weather forecasters.

In the climate summary report for this month, which was released on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said July is a summer month and will come with increase of temperatures. This is because the region and country are affected by the extension of thermal lows, the most important of which is the India monsoon low pressure, which raise the temperatures.

“The eastern mountains and southern parts of the country are exposed with clouds, where these clouds are developed due to mountains and high temperatures, associated with rain in the afternoon,” the NCM said in a statement.

“Some areas of the country are affected by extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) during this month, especially in the second half, which is accompanied with convective rainy clouds at times.”

Land and sea breeze circulations play an important role during the month of July, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds during night and morning periods, whereas northerly winds during daytime, according to the NCM. “The country is sometimes affected by fresh southerly winds, especially during the morning period. This may cause blowing dust,” said forecasters.

The relative humidity increases during some days in the early morning period over some areas and mist or fog may form during some few days of the month.

Climate statistics for the month of July

Air temperature:

- Mean air temperature will range between 34.8 and 37.2°C.

- Mean maximum air temperature will range between 40.7 and 43.8°C

- Mean minimum air temperature will range between 29.1 and 31.4°C.

- Highest maximum temperature recorded was 51.8°C at Mezaira in 2017

- Lowest minimum air temperature recorded was 17.9°C at Raknah in 2004.

Wind:

- Mean wind speed will be 13 km/h.

- The highest wind speed recorded was 105km/h at Khatam Al Shaklah in 2016

Relative Humidity:

- Mean relative humidity will be 46 per cent

- Mean maximum relative humidity will range between 64 per cent and 81 per cent.

- Mean minimum relative humidity will range between 19 per cent and 29 per cent.

Fog:

In the 2015, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 11 occasions of fog and 1 misty day.

Rain:

The highest amount of rain recorded in this month in the past was 175.6 mm in Khor Fakkan in 1995.

