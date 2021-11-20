UAE weather: Temperatures drop to low 20s; humidity to rise

Following a rainy start to the weekend, temperatures will remain low, but UAE residents can expect a spike in humidity on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), humidity is likely to rise over some internal areas.

The day is expected to be fair to party cloudy and some convective clouds may be spotted over sea during daytime.

Temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively, and lows of 22 and 23 degrees Celsius. However, humidity in both regions is expect to hit 85 per cent.

Light to moderate winds can be expected, with speeds reaching 35km/hr, the NCM reported.

Sea conditions will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.