UAE weather: Temperature to rise today, says NCM

Light chance of mist formation over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 6:30 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 6:33 AM

UAE residents can expect an increase in temperature on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology predicts.

The NCM also expects generally fair skies, partly cloudy at times, especially eastward. It will also be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some northern coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.