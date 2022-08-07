UAE weather: Temperature to rise to 48ºC, moderately humid Sunday

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 6:34 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward by afternoon. The temperature will rise during the day

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 48ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi, 43ºC in Dubai, and 48ºC in Sila.

The day will also be moderately humid as humidity levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent.

Conditions at sea will be sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.