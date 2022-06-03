UAE weather: Temperature to rise during daytime

Code red alert issued for dust for several parts of UAE
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures across the country will gradually rise during the day on Friday.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, particularly eastward, to be hazy at times during the day
Light to moderate winds, fresh at times, will cause blowing dust.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
