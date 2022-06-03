UAE weather: Temperature to rise during daytime

Winds to cause blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 6:24 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 6:46 AM

Temperatures across the country will gradually rise during the day on Friday.

The National Center of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, particularly eastward, to be hazy at times during the day

Light to moderate winds, fresh at times, will cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: