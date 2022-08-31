UAE weather: Temperature to reach low of 29°C

It will be humid at night

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 6:20 AM

The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds may appear over the eastern parts of the country in the afternoon. It will be humid at night and in the early hours of Thursday in the coastal areas. Humidity will reach 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 85 per cent in Dubai.

Temperatures will reach highs of 42°C and 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, while both cities will see a low of 29°C.

Winds will be light to moderate and will cause blowing dust during the day.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

