UAE weather: Temperature to reach 40°C, fog alert issued

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning; light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 6:28 AM

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Fog will blanket some parts of the country in the morning. The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts for these regions.

Convective clouds may form towards the eastern and southern parts of the Emirates in the afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures are set to reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.