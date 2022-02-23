UAE weather: Temperature to increase on Wednesday

The weather will continue to be cloudy and cool.

Wed 23 Feb 2022

The weather in UAE will be cloudy with a rise in temperatures in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general. Temperatures expected to increase.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning with fog and mist formation over most of internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.