UAE weather: Temperature to hit 49ºC on Tuesday

Authorities have urged residents to keep away from valleys and other rain-hit areas
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward by afternoon. The temperature will rise during the day
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 49ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi, 42ºC in Dubai, and 49ºC in Al Quaa.
The day will also be moderately humid with levels ranging from 15 to 75 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
