UAE weather: Temperature to hit 47°C on Sunday; rough sea alert issued

The weather in UAE will be hot and dusty on Sunday with a rough sea alert issued until 7.00pm.
The weather forecast for today is hot and dusty at times during the day as temperature hits 47°C in parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas.
Moderate to fresh winds will get stronger at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand especially westward during the day.
The sea will be rough Westward, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
