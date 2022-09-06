UAE weather: Temperature to hit 45ºC today, clouds to appear

It will be humid at night
The day will be fair in general the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Clouds will appear eastward and might be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
It will be humid at night
Humidity levels from 20 to 85 per cent
Mercury could hit 44ºC
Winds to provide some respite
The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 15 to 70 per cent
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 60 per cent
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust