UAE weather: Temperature to hit 45°C on Sunday

Winds to provide some respite

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 6:19 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 6:29 AM

Mercury can rise to 45°C in some internal areas on Sunday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with clouds appearing eastwards and southwards in the afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, fresh during the daytime over some internal areas, will cause blowing dust.

Waters will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.