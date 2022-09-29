UAE weather: Temperature to hit 36°C; chance of clouds

This is the third day straight that icy showers have lashed the emirates
The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM has issued a yellow alert for fog and warned of low horizontal visibility.
There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming over the eastern parts of the country. These may extend over some internal areas by afternoon.
Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high temperature of 36°C, and lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
This is the third day straight that icy showers have lashed the emirates
Rainy convective clouds may form eastward and southward by afternoon
As per astronomical calculations, the fall season, and autumnal equinox, begin on Friday
Waters to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
The NCM has issued code red alerts for some regions
Residents can also expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; it will be humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea