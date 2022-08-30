UAE weather: Temperature to fall, partly cloudy day ahead

Humidity levels from 20 to 85 per cent

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 6:28 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a possibility of the formation of convective clouds eastward, by today afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 44ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

