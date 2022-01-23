UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 2°C on Sunday

Cold and cloudy forecast for today.

KT/M Sajjad

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 6:20 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be cold and cloudy and on Sunday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy at times especially over some coastal areas.

It will get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperature is expected to drop to a low of 2°C in mountain areas.

ALSO READ:

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea.

The sea will moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.