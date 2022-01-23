UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 2°C on Sunday

'We can do it the whole year, even during summer. Not many people know that'
The weather in UAE will continue to be cold and cloudy and on Sunday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy at times especially over some coastal areas.
It will get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Temperature is expected to drop to a low of 2°C in mountain areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea.
The sea will moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
