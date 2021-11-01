NCM issues rough sea warning
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures in UAE will continue to gradually drop as the weather will be partly cloudy on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy. It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The temperature in mountain areas is expected to drop to 14°C today.
Winds will be light to moderate.
