UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 12°C on Thursday

Partly cloudy forecast for parts of the country.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 6:55 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy over some western and eastern areas, which may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures in mountain areas are expected to drop to 12°C.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially westward.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times.