UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 11°C; clear skies ahead

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 6:46 AM

UAE residents are in for a chilly end to their weekend, as temperatures dip to 11°C in some parts of the country.

While the weather will be relatively cool throughout the Emirates, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also reported that clear skies are in store for Saturday.

The lowest temperature of 11°C will be recorded in Ras Al Khaimah. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience lows of 18°C and 17°C, respectively, while the highs will be in the mid-20s range.

Humidity is expected to be on the lower side, with both Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording a range between 20 to 75 per cent.

Conditions at the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea will be slight, both onshore and offshore.