Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Weather1 week ago
The weather will continue to be cool and cloudy in the UAE, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general with low clouds appearing over some areas, especially westward.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 12°C in internal areas with up to 10°C in mountain areas.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially westward.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
