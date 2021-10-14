UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the country

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday with a drop in temperature in some areas of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime.
Temperature will tend to decrease over coastal areas.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate.
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
Weather2 weeks ago