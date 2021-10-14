UAE

UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the country

Dubai - Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.

By Web Report

Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 6:30 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Thursday with a drop in temperature in some areas of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime.

Temperature will tend to decrease over coastal areas.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate.


