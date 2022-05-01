UAE weather: Temperature to drop further ahead of Eid Al Fitr 2022

Expect light to moderate winds on last day of Ramadan

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 6:32 AM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 6:37 AM

Residents can look forward to another slight decrease in temperatures over some internal areas ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The National Center of Meteorology also predicts light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially Northward and Eastward, causing blowing dust during the daytime to reduce the horizontal visibility.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, dusty at times over some internal areas. It will also be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

The sea will be moderate to rough, especially Northward, in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.