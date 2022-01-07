UAE weather: Temperature to dip as low as 7°C

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The temperature in the UAE may dip as low as 7°C on Friday as winter weather continues.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy skies in general, the low cloud amount will increase over the east coast, sea and some west coast areas.
Residents can also expect moderate to fresh winds, especially westward.
The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
