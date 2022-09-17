UAE weather: Temperature to decrease, rough sea alert issued

Temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times , on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures will gradually decrease over the day, with a significant drop in internal areas.
Temperatures will reach highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some northern areas with a probability of mist formation. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will cause blowing dust during the day with a speed of 15-30 reaching 40 km/hr.
A rough sea alert has been issued with wave height reaching 7 feet, in the Arabian Gulf from 8am, Friday until 6pm, Saturday.
Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent
Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM