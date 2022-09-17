UAE

UAE weather: Temperature to decrease, rough sea alert issued

Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 6:48 AM

Last updated: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 6:49 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times , on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures will gradually decrease over the day, with a significant drop in internal areas.

Temperatures will reach highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some northern areas with a probability of mist formation. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will cause blowing dust during the day with a speed of 15-30 reaching 40 km/hr.

A rough sea alert has been issued with wave height reaching 7 feet, in the Arabian Gulf from 8am, Friday until 6pm, Saturday.

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.


