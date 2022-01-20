UAE weather: Temperature to decrease further with chance of light rains

Skies are expected to be cloudy

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 6:31 AM

It is set to get colder in the UAE, with a probability of light rain on Thursday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over Northern and Eastern areas.

There will be moderate to fresh winds, strong at times, especially over the seas. These will cause blowing dust and sand over exposed areas.

Seas will be moderate becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough by evening in the Oman Sea.