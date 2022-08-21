UAE weather: Temperature set to rise again today, mercury to hit 49ºC

The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 6:27 AM

Temperatures in the UAE will be as high as 49ºC today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, it added.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust.

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 47ºC, today. Whereas, Dubai will see mercury rise to 45ºC.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

