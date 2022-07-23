UAE weather: Temperature to touch 47ºC, hot day ahead

Temperatures will be as high as 44ºC, today
The day will be hot to partly cloudy in general with a chance of formation of convective clouds, the National Meteorological Centre says.
There may be rainfall eastward and southward, due to the formation of convective clouds, the authority adds.
Temperatures will go as high as 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will be as high as 44ºC, today
Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area
Authority asks residents to exercise caution
Horizontal visibility may fall as winds will blow dust and sand
Sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
Officials predict another increase in temperature
Winds to cause blowing dust, sand
Temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai