UAE weather: Temperature to touch 47ºC, hot day ahead

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 6:34 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 6:50 AM

The day will be hot to partly cloudy in general with a chance of formation of convective clouds, the National Meteorological Centre says.

There may be rainfall eastward and southward, due to the formation of convective clouds, the authority adds.

Temperatures will go as high as 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

