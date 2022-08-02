UAE weather: Temperature to rise to 45ºC, chance of rainfall today

Companies start receiving claims in just a few days after rain
It will be a dusty day, and will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There will be a chance of rainfall due to the formation of convective clouds eastward, extending to some internal and southern areas.
Temperatures will be as high as 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, fresh and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
