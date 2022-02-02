UAE weather: Temperature may fall as low as 12°C in February

NCM also expects scattered rains over some parts of the country during the month

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 8:30 AM

The latest decrease in temperature will continue in the UAE throughout the month of February, although it will slightly increase during the second half of this month over some areas compared to January, the forecasters have predicted.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, February is one of the winter months where the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high-pressure system associated with cold air mass coming from north.

The NCM said the country would be affected by the passage of low pressure coming from the Mediterranean Sea, leading to unstable weather conditions with fresh south winds causing blowing dust and sand. Clouds also usually develop over scattered areas during this month with rain at times. The highest amount of rainfall in February on record happened in 1988, registering nearly 317mm of rain.

Average maximum temperatures may range from 23°C to 28°C, while average minimum temperatures may fall between 12.4°C and 16.1°C.

The maximum temperature recorded in February was 39.8 °C at Al Jazeera BG in 2009 while the minimum air temperature fell to -5.7 °C below zero at Jabal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah in 2017.

Southeasterly winds prevail during mornings, becoming northwesterly during afternoon, while the country is affected by fresh northwesterly winds (Shamal). The UAE will see a northwesterly wind that reaches 13 kilometres per hour. The highest wind speed in February was recorded 141 km/h in Jabal Mebreh in 2010.

Relative humidity during this month will vary throughout the night and early morning hours, averaging from a maximum of 77 to 88 per cent as and a minimum of 29 to 40 per cent.

Fog or mist is expected to form over coastal areas, said the NCM report. In 2021, February showed the highest frequency of fog with 18 occasions of fog and four misty days.

