UAE weather: Temperature expected to drop slightly

It will be humid by night and Monday morning
Weather1 week ago
The day will be hot and dusty in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Low clouds will appear over the mountains today morning and may bring rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to drop, offering residents some respite from the heat. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 42ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 41ºC.
Humidity levels are expected to increase during the day as levels range from 25 per cent to 80 per cent.
Moderate winds will blow strongly, freshening at times during the day. This may cause blowing dust and sand reduce the horizontal visibility
Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning
Weather1 week ago
NCM implied the rainfall was due to cloud seeding efforts
Weather1 week ago
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
It will be relatively humid
Weather1 week ago
Deep learning algorithm to learn from thousands of examples drawn from historical data
Weather1 week ago
Fair skies to prevail, some clouds by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
Humidity to increase by night, Thursday morning
Weather1 week ago
Resident is seen having the time of his life getting soaked in the downpour
Weather1 week ago