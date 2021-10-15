UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday

Dubai - Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.

By Web Report Published: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 8:58 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 3:11 PM

The weather across the UAE is predicted to be fairly moderate on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) The lowest tempretaure recorded today morning was 19°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time while at Jebel Jais it was 19.6°C .

The temperatures are expected to dip further as winter approaches.

NCMS has predicted a humid morning with chances of fog and mist formations over some coastal areas.

Skies are going to be fair to partly cloudy over times during the day.