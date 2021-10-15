UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday

Dubai - Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.

By Web Report

Published: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 8:58 AM

Last updated: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 3:11 PM

The weather across the UAE is predicted to be fairly moderate on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) The lowest tempretaure recorded today morning was 19°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time while at Jebel Jais it was 19.6°C .

The temperatures are expected to dip further as winter approaches.

NCMS has predicted a humid morning with chances of fog and mist formations over some coastal areas.

Skies are going to be fair to partly cloudy over times during the day.


More news from Weather