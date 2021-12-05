UAE weather: Temperature dips below 10°C

Cooler days are well and truly here

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 10:29 AM

UAE, rejoice, for cooler days are well and truly here!

The country recorded a low of 9.9°C on Sunday morning. The below-10°C temperature was recorded on the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais. The mountain had recorded 8.6°C on Saturday at 2.45am as well.

The highest temperature recorded on Saturday was also on the lower side, dipping to 29.9°C in Sharjah’s Kalba at 2.30pm.

Heavy rains and hail last week in different parts of the country have brought temperatures down. It was a wet weekend, with Friday and Saturday recording rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

The week ahead is forecast to be cloudy, with Tuesday, December 7, expected to see some light rainfall.