UAE weather: Temperature crosses 50°C for second time this summer

The number was recorded at Sweihan in Al Ain

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 7:24 PM

Temperatures in the UAE remain high this season despite summer rains.

The National Centre of Meteorology recorded a temperature of 51°C on Tuesday, August 9 in Sweihan, Al Ain.

This is the second time the mercury has crossed the 50°C mark this year, the last time being Thursday, 23 June. The temperature recorded then was 50.5°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region.

On the other hand, the lowest temperature today was 26.2°C - also recorded in Al Ain (specifically Al Foah).

The weather in the country has been turbulent lately, with heavy rains and floods hitting multiple emirates in July. Rains are expected to fall in the eastern and southern areas of the UAE from August 14-17, according to NCM.

