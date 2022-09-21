UAE weather: Summer to end within days, autumn to bring cooler temperatures

As per astronomical calculations, the fall season begins on Friday, September 23, autumnal equinox will happen on the same day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 11:14 AM

The end to the UAE's summer is just days away, with the country expected to transition into the autumn season soon. As per astronomical calculations, the fall season begins on Friday, September 23.

The Emirates Astronomy Society said the autumnal equinox will happen at 5.04am on the same day.

This marks the start of the fall season. Days and nights will be of equal length, which means that sunrise and sunset will be at nearly the same times in the morning and evening, respectively. As the season progresses and the country transitions into winter, nights will become longer, and days shorter.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman, board of directors, Emirates Astronomy Society, said in a recent tweet that temperatures will range between highs of 40°C and 20°C during the autumn season. In the desert, the mercury will dip to below 20°C, he said.

The Suhail star rose at dawn on August 24, marking an end to the sweltering summer heat. It signalled the UAE’s transition to autumn. "Gradually, the temperatures will come down," Hasan Al Hariri, CEO, Dubai Astronomy Group, told Khaleej Times in a recent interview.

The weather has started cooling down, and families are venturing outdoors in the evenings. The country has been seeing heavy rains and hail over the past few days, with more forecast.

Though the UAE sees sunny climate all-year round, it has autumn, winter and winter seasons. Temperatures typically drop during autumn, making way for cooler weather later in the year.

