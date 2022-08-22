UAE weather: Slightly humid, partly cloudy day ahead

NCM official explains reason for the haze that has blanketed the country over the last two days
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 49ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi, 45ºC in Dubai.
The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 15 to 65 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust and sand, especially with clouds.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
NCM official explains reason for the haze that has blanketed the country over the last two days
NCM releases new data about low-pressure system expected to affect country
Officials have called on beachgoers and fishermen to check weather updates before venturing into the sea
Meeting of various departments ensures preparedness to face dusty conditions and rain
Flights have been diverted; motorist warnings have been issued
Hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast
Visibility is less than 500 metres
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate