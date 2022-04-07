UAE weather: Slight increase in temperature, fair skies

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 6:23 AM

UAE residents can expect a slight increase in temperature on Thursday.

The National Center of Meteorology predicts fair skies in general, with it becoming cloudy at times over some areas during the daytime.

There will also be light to moderate winds.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

