UAE weather: Scattered rain in parts of Abu Dhabi; cooler temperatures forecast

Heavy rain was reported over the Corniche

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 11:33 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 7:08 AM

The weather department forecasts Wednesday to be cloudy with scattered rain and lower temperatures.

Different parts of Abu Dhabi City witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

Light rainfall experienced over Mohamed Bin Zayed City. Moderate to heavy rain washed over Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed road towards Sadiyat island.

Abu Dhabi Corniche saw heavy rainfall.

The brief spell of light to moderate rainfall across several parts of the city brought relief to the residents.

According to the Met Office, more rainfall is expected on Wednesday.

“Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy over scattered areas, rainfall especially over island and some northern, eastern and western areas. With slight decrease in temperature,” said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The highest_temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 35°C in Ras Al Kkhaimah Airport at 12:00 UAE Local Time.