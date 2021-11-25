UAE weather: Rough sea warning issued for Thursday morning

Up to 8ft offshore waves in the Arabian Gulf.

Alamy file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 6:43 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a further decrease in temperatures across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general to partly cloudy at times, with another slight decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times.

NCM issued a rough sea warning in the Arabian Gulf, with offshore waves reaching up to 8 feet: