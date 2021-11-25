UAE weather: Rough sea warning issued for Thursday morning

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a further decrease in temperatures across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general to partly cloudy at times, with another slight decrease in temperatures.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times.
NCM issued a rough sea warning in the Arabian Gulf, with offshore waves reaching up to 8 feet:
Weather1 week ago
Humid conditions will also increase chances of fog or mist formations over the country
Weather1 week ago
In some mountain areas, temperature will go down up to 19 degrees Celsius
Weather1 week ago
The lowest temperature will be recorded in the Al Razeen area of Abu Dhabi
Weather1 week ago
Humidity levels will be low, ranging from 20 to 60 per cent
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy forecast for parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Heavy rain was reported over the Corniche
Weather2 weeks ago
Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Falaj Al Mualla
Weather2 weeks ago