UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; sunny forecast for Thursday

Wave height will reach 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 6:27 AM

A rough sea alert has been issued for Thursday, with winds reaching speeds of up to 45km/hr.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the height of the waves will reach 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf. The sea is expected to be rough until 2.30pm.

Today's forecast is sunny, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 35°C and 37°C, respectively. The highest temperature of 42°C will be recorded in Gasyoura and Al Quaa.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 70 per cent in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.