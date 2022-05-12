UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; sunny forecast for Thursday

Mercury to hit a high of 43°C during the long break
A rough sea alert has been issued for Thursday, with winds reaching speeds of up to 45km/hr.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the height of the waves will reach 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf. The sea is expected to be rough until 2.30pm.
Today's forecast is sunny, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 35°C and 37°C, respectively. The highest temperature of 42°C will be recorded in Gasyoura and Al Quaa.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 70 per cent in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
