UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; dusty forecast for Saturday

Temperatures will drop to 37ºC

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 6:46 AM

Saturday will be dusty in general, and will experience a gradual decrease in temperature.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), mercury will hit 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.

Moderate to fresh winds, reaching 45 km/hr, will blow over the sea causing blowing and suspended dust. This may reduce the horizontal visibility and moderate winds over the East coast.

Some low clouds will appear over Eastern coast by morning.

Conditions at sea will be rough with wave height reaching 8 ft in the Arabian Gulf.