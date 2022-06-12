UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued, dusty day ahead

Temperatures to reach 43°C

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 6:34 AM

UAE residents are in for a hot and dusty day, with temperatures rising to 43°C in some parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a rough sea alert for Sunday. Winds will reach speeds of up to 45km/hr, while wave height will hit 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf. Conditions at sea are expected to remain rough until tomorrow.

Temperatures will rise today, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 41°C and 40°C, respectively. The highest temperature of 43°C will be recorded in Al Ain.

The day is expected to be relatively humid, with levels ranging between 25 and 80 per cent.