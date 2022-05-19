UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; dusty day ahead

Blowing sand to reduce daytime visibility
UAE residents are in for a hot and dusty day, with temperatures rising to 45°C in some parts of the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a rough sea alert for Thursday. Winds will reach speeds of up to 40km/hr, while wave height will hit 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf. Conditions at sea are expected to remain rough until noon.
Temperatures will rise today, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively. The highest temperature of 45°C will be recorded in Gasyoura.
The day is expected to be relatively humid, with levels ranging between 35 and 80 per cent.
