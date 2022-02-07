UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; cold, dusty forecast for Monday

Temperature to drop to a low of 5°C

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 6:58 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty and cold on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty to partly cloudy in general.

It will tend to be cold during the daytime and by night with the temperature dropping to as low as 5°C

Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

ALSO READ:

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.