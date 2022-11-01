UAE weather: Red, yellow fog alerts issued; temperature to reach 34°C

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued for the morning hours as horizontal visibility drops.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures are set to reach 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 24°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas
A fog alert has been issued by authorities, motorists have been advised to exercise caution on roads
Residents can also expect humidity to increase by night
Police urged drivers to follow speed limits displayed on electronic boards
Residents should be aware of changing weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas
Motorists have been urged to be cautious on the roads in the next few days, especially during early morning hours
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC