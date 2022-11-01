UAE weather: Red, yellow fog alerts issued; temperature to reach 34°C

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 6:22 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued for the morning hours as horizontal visibility drops.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures are set to reach 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 24°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.