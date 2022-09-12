UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued, fog to descend on country

Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a series of alerts for parts of the country, as a fog descends.
The day will be fair in general, the NCM has said.
Clouds will appear eastward by today afternoon.
The authority said in the warning: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 8.30am, Monday."
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western coastal areas, with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent. There is a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
