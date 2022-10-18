UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as monster fog descends on country

‘Winter is coming’, says Storm Centre as it shares picturesque video
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from midnight until 9am, today.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 25 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Temperatures across the country are set to fall today
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day
There is the possibility of the formation of some convective clouds, eastward, by afternoon
Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
NCM has issued a yellow alert for nearly the entire UAE for fog; red alerts have been issued in some areas as well
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, to accompany humidity