UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as fog descends upon the Emirates

Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 6:42 AM

Fog continues to descend on the UAE on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of the Meteorology (NCM). Red and yellow alerts have been issued due to poor visibility.

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits.

They also said that the speed limit has been reduced to 80 km/h on the Sweihan road (Tilal Swaihan-Al Faya Bridge).

Temperatures will reach highs of 38°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the emirates will see lows of 28°C and 30°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.