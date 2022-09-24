UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as fog descends on country

Visibility has dropped to less than 1000m, according to NCM; conditions are expected to last until 9 am on Saturday

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 6:21 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 6:26 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued yellow and red alerts as fog envelops part of the country.

Visibility has dropped to less than 1000m, according to NCM. The conditions are expected to last until 9 am on Saturday.

Photo: NCM Twitter

Abu Dhabi Police took to Twitter to warn motorists about speed reductions on main roads, including Mohammed bin Rashid Road, Maktoum bin Rashid Road and Al Ajban Bridge.

Convective clouds will appear over the mountains in the eastern parts of the UAE by afternoon.

Temperatures are decreasing as the country moves into the autumn season. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 39°C and 38°C respectively, while the lows will be 27°C and 29°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening will cause blowing dust during the day. Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

