UAE weather: Red alert issued for most of country

Visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, as fog blankets the nation

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 6:28 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist or fog formation in the morning over some internal areas. Clouds will also appear Eastward by afternoon, which might be convective and associated with rainfall.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Horizontal visibility is set to drop.

Visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 11.30pm last night until 9am, today.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will blow freshening gradually by afternoon over the sea, causing blowing dust with a speed of 15km/h 25km/h reaching 40km/h.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times especially Northward in Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea.

